Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $584,937; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $7.58 Million; Valuation Declined

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 120,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 9,369 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594,000, down from 129,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 1.04M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.35 million, down from 11,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.69. About 1.36M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,260 shares to 20,208 shares, valued at $21.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.22 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,543 shares to 60,543 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).