Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Decreased Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $2.43 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.87 Million as Share Price Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $187.08. About 7.60 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS BELIEVES IN FUTURE THAT INCLUDES PLANET THAT IS HABITABLE IN 25 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 86.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 48,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 7,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 56,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 171,722 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 27,765 shares to 36,759 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 36,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.83M for 15.89 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 69,907 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $234,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp. by 2,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,013 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

