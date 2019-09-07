Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $1.57 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Cim Investment Mangement Has Increased Holding by $1.35 Million

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 42.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 35,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 48,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 84,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is up 36.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 20,926 shares to 41,762 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 58,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $96.76M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management reported 1.08% stake. 87,709 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 929,173 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 578,875 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 37,426 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 6,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 86 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 0% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 53,058 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Headinvest Limited Liability accumulated 5,620 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,276 shares to 119,332 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,130 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).