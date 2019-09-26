Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $2.43 Million; Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $916,000

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $548.35. About 269,587 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 32,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 200,194 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.95 million, down from 233,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability owns 79,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 6,371 are owned by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability. Blair William And Il owns 8,495 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp holds 0.07% or 270,186 shares in its portfolio. 1.30M were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx owns 4,750 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 16,755 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.15% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 32,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 627,643 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8,224 shares to 10,378 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 18,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 22.24 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 34,000 shares to 208,215 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Guardian Tru reported 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Markel owns 31,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tt invested 0.52% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Burney owns 7,456 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 430,085 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 20,101 are owned by Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,783 shares. Raymond James holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 26,615 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.39% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Parametric Assoc Ltd accumulated 389,812 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 56,967 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.26% stake.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 21.19 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.