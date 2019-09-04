Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Boosted Cummins (CMI) Position; Hasbro Has 1.28 Sentiment

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 49.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 2,071 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 6,244 shares with $986,000 value, up from 4,173 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.51B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $149. About 494,990 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Hasbro Inc (HAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 223 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 174 sold and decreased equity positions in Hasbro Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 109.83 million shares, down from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hasbro Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 140 Increased: 160 New Position: 63.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 31,177 shares to 25,261 valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 5,698 shares and now owns 9,396 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 8.05% above currents $149 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,689 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.11% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dt Prns Limited Liability Co has 27,976 shares. Allstate holds 0.04% or 8,505 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.03% or 35,096 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 125,100 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Montecito Fincl Bank And Trust owns 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,758 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 4,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 161,230 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,620 shares. Bartlett Ltd Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 450 shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 3,519 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 41,764 shares.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. for 21,000 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 1.26 million shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Co has 2.97% invested in the company for 42,500 shares. The California-based Jackson Square Partners Llc has invested 2.49% in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 3.61 million shares.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $13.81 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 44.46 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.