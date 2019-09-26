Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Boosted Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake By $13.44 Million; MICRO-MECHANICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SIN (MCRNF) Sellers Increased By 12.5% Their Shorts

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 306.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa acquired 320,000 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 424,321 shares with $18.24 million value, up from 104,321 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $58.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 5.09M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL

MICRO-MECHANICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SIN (OTCMKTS:MCRNF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. MCRNF’s SI was 900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9 days are for MICRO-MECHANICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES SIN (OTCMKTS:MCRNF)’s short sellers to cover MCRNF’s short positions. It closed at $1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Micro-Mechanics Ltd. designs, makes, and markets high precision parts and tools for use in aerospace, semiconductor, laser, medical, and other high technology industries. The company has market cap of $169.56 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, USA, and China. It currently has negative earnings. It offers die attach – pick-up products, such as rubber tips, high-temp plastic tools, tungsten carbide tools, sensor assemblies, and vacuum wand tools; die attach – dispensing products, including dispense nozzle adaptors, dispense nozzles, pen dispense assemblies, writing pen nozzle tips, and epoxy stamping tools; and die attach – die ejection products comprising ejector needles, needle holders/pepper pots, and needle holder seals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,768 were reported by Huntington Savings Bank. Beck Mack Oliver Llc invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.09% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tru Co Of Vermont reported 5,826 shares. Jaffetilchin Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.62% or 4.87 million shares. Northern Corp holds 0.16% or 15.80 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 22,318 shares. Cap Research Global Investors owns 4.46 million shares. D E Shaw Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 106.87 million were reported by Vanguard. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 33 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18.09M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 11.57% above currents $42.35 stock price. Boston Scientific had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Wells Fargo maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BSX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of BSX in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating.