Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Decreased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Duke Energy (DUK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 59.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 39,415 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 26,739 shares with $1.93 million value, down from 66,154 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $48.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.64M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Wednesday, January 9 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $89 target. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, June 18. See Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.41M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables’ largest solar project now online in California – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation holds 445,606 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Parsons Ri invested in 9,794 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 3,904 shares stake. Peoples Financial Services reported 13,039 shares. Fca Corp Tx invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 0.37% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 35,274 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 3,507 shares. Burney has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Wms Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,171 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 106 are held by Winch Advisory Service Limited Co. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com accumulated 374,000 shares. Bruce, Illinois-based fund reported 347,788 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Lc invested 1.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.8 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7.23M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Los Angeles & Equity reported 498,015 shares. 219,274 are held by Aviva Public Limited. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 883,857 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.08% or 7.77M shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 6,234 shares. Pinnacle accumulated 35,841 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt stated it has 22,400 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc invested in 857,019 shares. Tower (Trc) reported 17,190 shares stake. Parkside Bancorp And invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Ontario – Canada-based Pcj Counsel Ltd has invested 0.41% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.24% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 16,507 shares to 19,507 valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 6,876 shares and now owns 22,896 shares. Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was raised too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Shares for $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25. Snyder Barbara R had bought 292 shares worth $19,663 on Monday, February 11. $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Barbagallo John A. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of stock or 18,000 shares.