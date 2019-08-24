Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Decreased Its Masco (MAS) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Among 2 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AeroVironment has $86 highest and $60 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 50.98% above currents $50.78 stock price. AeroVironment had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. See AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $84.0000 86.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 73.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 14,248 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 5,127 shares with $202,000 value, down from 19,375 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.34M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 21.13% above currents $38.66 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MAS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of MAS in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.84M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 311 are owned by Nuwave Investment Lc. Bb&T Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1,658 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Com reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 48,489 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 25,974 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs holds 0% or 12,762 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 279,449 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Numerixs Investment Inc owns 63,918 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 39,839 are held by Putnam Fl Investment Communications. Charles Schwab has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2.20M shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Company reported 2.72 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 2.82 million shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,530 shares to 46,088 valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,361 shares and now owns 11,951 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AeroVironment, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal invested in 100,000 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Whittier Company has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 999 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 8,247 shares. 16,971 are held by Federated Pa. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 159,636 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 376,601 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 16,287 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 30,560 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 259,737 shares. First Advsr L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Voya Management Ltd Co holds 8,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,200 were reported by Axa. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Ameritas Prtn invested 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

The stock decreased 3.79% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 139,242 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO, Wahid Nawabi, has orchestrated a cover-up of illegal activity and dangerous conduct, according to allegations in an undisclosed new whistleblower suit; 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact