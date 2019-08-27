Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $4.45 Million; Stock Rose; Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Declined While Birinyi Associates Decreased Stake

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $356.49. About 2.47 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 68,966 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, down from 86,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $224.15. About 2.01 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.98 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 14,543 shares or 0.53% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 74,570 shares. Drexel Morgan Comm accumulated 875 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Com reported 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Concorde Asset Management reported 1,118 shares. Wedgewood Partners has 1,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.57% stake. Kwmg Ltd holds 6,918 shares. Birinyi Assocs has 1.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,300 shares. Accuvest Global invested in 898 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Stralem And Company Incorporated owns 16,405 shares. 2.71 million are owned by Legal General Group Public Ltd. Valley Advisers reported 2,577 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Com has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,344 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.86 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 235,700 shares to 552,400 shares, valued at $24.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bangor Retail Bank, Maine-based fund reported 934 shares. Boston Advisors Limited stated it has 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zweig holds 44,266 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pure Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 0.1% or 2,098 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 7,280 shares. 56,824 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,297 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 27,377 shares. Gsa Capital Llp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roundview Ltd owns 11,026 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 173,636 shares.