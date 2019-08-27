Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $3.87 Million; As Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered Its Position by $373,920

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 20,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 63,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.08. About 630,737 shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,588 shares to 32,209 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 31.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.