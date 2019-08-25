Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $891,270; First Interstate Bank Raised Position in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by $2.40 Million as Market Value Declined

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 61,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 236,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 174,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 205,511 shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 77.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 6,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1,898 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares to 36,212 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 23,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,083 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FIBK shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 2.42% more from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Alphaone Invest Lc holds 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) or 270 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 15,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 3.23 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0% or 15,344 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn reported 100,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 25,919 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 8,583 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 485,538 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 1.58 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 61,287 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). 25,379 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Monarch Partners Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 282,701 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 29,610 shares to 154,620 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd invested in 270,361 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated holds 0.63% or 11,587 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 38,500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 6,660 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Heritage Management, Maryland-based fund reported 197,064 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 33,079 shares. Washington Co invested in 0.04% or 4,995 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs reported 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cwm Limited Liability reported 2,609 shares. Tru Invest Advsrs has invested 1.77% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 62,351 shares. Peavine Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).