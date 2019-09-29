Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Continues to Hold Stake in Celgene (CELG); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Decreased Stake by $1.36 Million

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 30,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 67,868 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 98,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 308.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 36,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, up from 8,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Srb Corp has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.37% stake. Wealth Planning Lc invested in 29,710 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability stated it has 5,831 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.23% or 735,264 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,673 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 2.20 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,807 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,600 shares. 237,532 are owned by Mairs And Power. Qs Invsts Limited Com accumulated 344,680 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Logan Cap Incorporated holds 0.02% or 9,074 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lateef Invest Management Ltd Partnership holds 7,800 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 7,513 shares to 13,584 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS) by 13,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 30,322 shares to 173,033 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 48,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,679 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valuing Celgene’s Contingent Value Rights – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Top Merger-Arb Pick: Celgene – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 2 Biggest Casualties From the Celgene-Bristol-Myers Merger (So Far) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.