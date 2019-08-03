Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Continues to Hold Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK); Everence Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Cl P Ord (KMI) by $365,000 as Share Price Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 6,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 22,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 16,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 42CG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 23/05/2018 – BNY Mellon to Speak at the 2018 Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference on May 30; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Cl P Ord (KMI) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 18,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 46,931 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 65,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Cl P Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 109,373 shares to 26,586 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 6,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,898 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Ord by 4,415 shares to 26,707 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

