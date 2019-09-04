Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Xilinx (XLNX) Position; Leucadia National Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $1.90 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 201.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 17,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 26,858 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 1.42 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 58.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 23,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 17,028 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 40,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 6.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.27 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

