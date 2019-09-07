Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Position in Arrow Electrs (ARW); California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Valuation Rose While Financial Counselors Lowered Its Position by $604,098

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 66,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 77,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 262,984 shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 647.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 49,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 57,202 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 7,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 455,400 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.2% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 25,000 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 15,437 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 672,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.52M shares. 192,155 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Moody Commercial Bank Division has 100 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). The Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 0.85% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Td Asset Management Inc invested in 34,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.03% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 7,369 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.06% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,114 shares to 151,626 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 58,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.72M for 17.53 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 7,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 974,613 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 3.46 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 31 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Kiltearn Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 568,184 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited accumulated 8,158 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 10,490 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership invested in 73,522 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 126 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 94,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 14,990 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.54% or 100,484 shares. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.06% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 18,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,981 shares to 7,431 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 25,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,529 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).