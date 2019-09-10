Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Its Lennox Intl (LII) Holding by $2.03 Million; Citizens & Northern Has Raised Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) as Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 290.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 7,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 2,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $241.23. About 655,341 shares traded or 93.16% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 173.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 19,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 30,675 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 11,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 16.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 1.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amer Trust Investment Llc accumulated 63,374 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Co holds 9,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co has 0.95% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 247,985 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 181,113 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cumberland Limited has 508,382 shares. Diversified Trust Com holds 0.01% or 5,821 shares. Bailard has 14,224 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 401,130 shares. Btim holds 1.19% or 2.19 million shares. Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 3.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,653 shares to 4,443 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 10,187 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.06% or 47,506 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.1% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 24,365 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 15,491 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 32,130 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 27,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 53,791 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Com holds 1,431 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Company reported 38,618 shares. Voya Inv Limited Com holds 13,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has 362,680 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Management reported 2,028 shares stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1,198 shares or 0% of the stock.

