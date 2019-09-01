Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Rodgers Brothers Upped Its Old Republic Intl (ORI) Position by $697,200

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 34,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 115,635 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 80,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Old Republic Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 1.14M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 268,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.93 million, up from 250,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,981 shares to 7,431 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 109,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,586 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

