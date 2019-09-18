Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Upped Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.90 Million as Valuation Declined; Thor Inds (THO) Stock Value Declined While Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $10.74 Million Its Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 95.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 185,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 9,429 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $551,000, down from 194,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 700,002 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 19.89M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 16,368 shares to 123,604 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 341,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76 million for 8.20 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 36.42M shares, valued at $36.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.