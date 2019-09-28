Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Upped American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Position; AAK AB ORDINARY SHARES (ARHUF) Shorts Decreased By 0.39%

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased American Express Co (Call) (AXP) stake by 180% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 4,500 shares as American Express Co (Call) (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 7,000 shares with $864,000 value, up from 2,500 last quarter. American Express Co (Call) now has $98.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago

AAK AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. ARHUF’s SI was 588,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 590,800 shares previously. It closed at $19.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 59,273 shares. First City Cap Management holds 4,949 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Argent Tru Communications owns 54,011 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 6,837 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.76% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 3,900 are held by Hills Bancshares & Communication. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.15% or 66,966 shares. First LP has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Benin Mngmt accumulated 3,857 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability has 8,011 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 437,783 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Park Oh holds 0.59% or 87,313 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $12500 target. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14200 target in Monday, July 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) stake by 23.63M shares to 39.14M valued at $47.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) stake by 3.00M shares and now owns 36.42 million shares. Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) was reduced too.

AAK AB refines and sells vegetable oils for specialized products in Europe, Latin America, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It offers cocoa butter alternatives, filling fats, chocolates, compound and compound coatings, confectionery products, chocolate spreads, and barrier fats under TROPICAO, ILLEXAO, AKOPOL, CEBES, SILKO, CHOCOFILL, DELIAIR NH, AKOSPREAD, and BARRIER FAT names to the chocolate and confectionery industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides food ingredients for baking of bread, biscuits and cookies, cakes, and laminated pastries; vegetable fat products for dairy applications, such as cheese, butterblends, whipped cream, or soured products; fats to complement or replace milk fat in ice-creams; oils for infant formulas under the Akonino and InFat brands; oils/fats ingredients; and functional vegetable oils and fats for food preparation in hotels, restaurants, and fast-food chains.

