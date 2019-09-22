Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Stake in Visa (Call) (V) Lowered by $1.25 Million; Citizens & Northern Cut Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $651,085; Market Valuation Rose

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 24,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,800 shares to 84,170 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Churchill holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 222,529 shares. Hwg Lp holds 3,953 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 2.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 49,433 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 18,177 are owned by Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability. Acg Wealth holds 1.25% or 53,524 shares. Martin Currie accumulated 146,689 shares. 274,942 were reported by Davis R M Incorporated. Burns J W Ny stated it has 5.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capstone Finance Advsr holds 2,115 shares. Bb&T holds 0.83% or 276,912 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 0.42% or 435,184 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2.17% or 3.91 million shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,858 shares to 45,533 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC).