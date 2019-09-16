Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Stake in Metlife (MET) Has Cut by $4.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Davis Selected Advisers Cut Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) as Market Valuation Rose

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 1,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 57,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.19 million, down from 59,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 329,609 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 83,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 9,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.46 million shares traded or 40.46% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 75,479 shares to 199,480 shares, valued at $48.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 193,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.58 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.