Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Position in Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Decreased by $538,525; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Community Bank Of Raymore Has Upped Holding by $1.77 Million

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 8,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 13,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22 million shares to 15.09M shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

