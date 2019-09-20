Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Position in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $7.71 Million; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Market Value Rose While Baupost Group Cut Holding

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 549,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.47 million, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 97,445 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 13/03/2018 – Sinclair Names Larry Strumwasser To General Manager In Las Vegas, Nevada; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 39,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,032 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.23 million, up from 47,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $222.02. About 12.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreno Evelyn V invested 3.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,900 are held by Systematic Fincl L P. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu has invested 4.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Cap Communications reported 22,346 shares. Lionstone Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,320 shares. Rockshelter Mngmt Limited Com reported 2.88% stake. Main Street Research Llc accumulated 3.06% or 68,708 shares. Cibc Incorporated holds 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.02M shares. Maverick Ltd has 58,720 shares. Rothschild Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,509 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Com, Vermont-based fund reported 59,056 shares. United Kingdom-based Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 47,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 2.60M shares to 25.01M shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 25,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,347 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Com reported 200 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Baupost Group Ltd Liability Ma has invested 0.27% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raging Capital Management Ltd Liability has 6.84% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Macquarie Gru Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 20,647 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Envestnet Asset Management owns 68,365 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Fmr Limited Liability Co has 4.59M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 2,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 9,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.57 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc New by 590,610 shares to 13.64M shares, valued at $39.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Translate Bio Inc by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).