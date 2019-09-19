Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Maintains Stake in Starbucks (SBUX); Apg Asset Management Nv Boosted Stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 714.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 98,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 112,832 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, up from 13,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 4.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 196.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 16,902 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 5,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $710.1. About 95,370 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s (NYSE:MTD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Management Llc holds 8 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp reported 374 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 9,339 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Asset Management Incorporated holds 248 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Company owns 72,410 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 951 shares. Virtu Lc, New York-based fund reported 523 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Next Finance Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 354 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 7,168 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 70 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 57,053 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 158,908 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chilton Investment Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,371 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 37,500 shares to 160,600 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.92 million shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (Prn) by 2.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assocs invested in 28,670 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp And Trust Company has invested 2.56% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vanguard Group reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 28,973 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt owns 17,524 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated owns 52,156 shares. 40,147 were accumulated by Btc Cap Management Inc. Davy Asset Management Limited reported 43,292 shares. Cipher Lp accumulated 140,592 shares or 1% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.25% or 173,938 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.72% stake. Registered Advisor holds 7,115 shares. Hartford Fin Management accumulated 100 shares. Smithfield owns 6,191 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.