Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Holder Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.49 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 139,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.63 million, down from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 80.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 31,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 7,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $375,000, down from 39,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74 million shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Rlty Cap Pptys Inc (Prn) by 4.50M shares to 11.63M shares, valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 52,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Long Island Ltd Liability Company owns 349,289 shares or 5.81% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B Inc accumulated 922,780 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership reported 10,974 shares. 99,918 were reported by Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.8% or 4.23 million shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc owns 180,021 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Invest Llc owns 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 272,443 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 5.93% or 5.23 million shares. Carlson Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,753 shares. 36,801 were accumulated by Cim Inv Mangement Inc. Trb Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tributary Capital reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua National Bank & Commerce has invested 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Churchill reported 0.29% stake. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 5.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Looking for Direction – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 27,611 shares to 266,527 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco giants make progress on merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 32,166 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability holds 14,040 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rockland Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 115,071 shares. Massachusetts-based Opus Investment Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Qs Limited Liability Company owns 665,166 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 5,142 shares stake. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,257 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Llc owns 662 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shelton Cap invested in 21,692 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 248,800 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,468 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd accumulated 32,188 shares. First Personal Financial Serv has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.21 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.