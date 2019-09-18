Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered By $18.55 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Madison Investment Holdings Has Boosted By $5.18 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 48.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 139,438 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 146,562 shares with $19.63 million value, down from 286,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 13.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 20.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 39,558 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 231,768 shares with $30.39M value, up from 192,210 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $187.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 1.27M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 21,799 shares to 26,678 valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 52,800 shares and now owns 55,268 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.41% above currents $136.81 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank invested in 1.92% or 130,091 shares. Bristol John W And Company Inc Ny accumulated 3.24% or 916,938 shares. 3,762 were reported by Apriem Advsrs. Montag A And Assoc accumulated 2.2% or 183,905 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,967 shares. Greenbrier Prns Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,395 shares. Fruth Investment holds 25,656 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Beacon Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tudor Investment Et Al owns 0.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 255,926 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin And Co Inc Tn invested in 57,384 shares. 124,100 are held by Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd. Vestor Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is 0.32% above currents $134.32 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 18. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18.

