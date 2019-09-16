Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wills Financial Group Lowered Its Position by $580,559

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 485.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 69,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 84,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04M, up from 14,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.8. About 1.52M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, down from 34,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 16.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.40 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal owns 35,563 shares. Associated Banc has 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 268,836 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 106,054 shares. Css Ltd Co Il holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,900 shares. King Luther Capital holds 2.02M shares. 64,740 are owned by Premier Asset Ltd Liability. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Llc has 4.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 190,497 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 35,041 shares. L And S Advsr has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weybosset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,654 shares. Moreover, Cap Mgmt Ny has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 118,748 shares stake. Profit Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 1.73% or 11,865 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 51,265 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Mai holds 214,475 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 253,500 shares to 506,500 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,300 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).