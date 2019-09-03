Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lifted Intel (INTC) Position by $2.14 Million; Delphi Management Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Raised by $1.07 Million as Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 14,567 shares to 58,241 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,943 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Inc reported 2.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M&T Bancorp Corporation reported 1.02% stake. Da Davidson accumulated 484,071 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 386,648 shares. Heritage Mgmt has 681,015 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 182,576 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs L P, California-based fund reported 11,778 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 0% or 7,687 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 119,077 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca reported 1.31% stake. 389,326 were accumulated by Torray Lc. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Incorporated owns 2.26 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Filament Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whalerock Point Ptnrs invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Company has 2.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

