Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lifted By $515,788 Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Wbi Investments Has Lowered Its Brady (BRC) Holding

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Brady Corp (BRC) stake by 68.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc sold 26,160 shares as Brady Corp (BRC)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 12,243 shares with $568,000 value, down from 38,403 last quarter. Brady Corp now has $2.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 75,449 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 189.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 4,732 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 7,232 shares with $790,000 value, up from 2,500 last quarter. American Express Co now has $107.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 2.16 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 1.37M shares stake. Raymond James And Assocs reported 4,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) or 43,726 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,680 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd owns 5,000 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 7,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Comerica Bankshares owns 48,935 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co accumulated 54,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 17,005 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $940,000 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $940,000 were sold by Felmer Thomas J on Tuesday, February 12.

Wbi Investments Inc increased Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) stake by 10,200 shares to 18,999 valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 13,755 shares and now owns 63,565 shares. Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) was raised too.

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.75 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 10,102 shares to 3,698 valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 8,285 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity. Squeri Stephen J sold 12,500 shares worth $1.29M.