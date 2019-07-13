Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Increased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Stake by $8.46 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,943 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 72,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.88M, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Markets Returning to All-Time Highs, Here Are the Dow Stocks Moving Them – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Ring the Cash Register in Disney Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney sets dates for second ‘Star Wars’ land attraction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,285 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,877 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,883 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated. Wilkins Invest Counsel has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,700 shares. Alabama-based Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern Corporation has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jones Fincl Lllp owns 67,456 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma invested in 5,438 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.72% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 24,590 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 199,110 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd owns 33,515 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.08% or 14,102 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 823,554 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 101,897 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc (Call) by 14,100 shares to 443,900 shares, valued at $78.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.65 million shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 135,345 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,710 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 78,386 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parthenon Limited Liability has invested 9.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kbc Gru Nv holds 2.9% or 2.99M shares in its portfolio. Corda Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 10,832 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 4.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 458,108 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt stated it has 27,555 shares. 971,023 are held by Banque Pictet Cie. Paloma Management has 56,401 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 4.84M shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Company reported 399,767 shares stake.