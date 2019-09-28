Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Increased Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $9.66 Million; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Value Rose, Shellback Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 147,696 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.62M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.72. About 1.01 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2139.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 52,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 55,268 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12M, up from 2,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 13.84M shares to 17.73M shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) by 6.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

