Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.31 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp analyzed 16,200 shares as the company's stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $147.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $303.24. About 1.05 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,943 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 3.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 204,896 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP has 250,000 shares. Qs Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Cap invested in 0.2% or 462,533 shares. Hendershot reported 94,662 shares. Saratoga Research And Investment Management owns 648,732 shares. Haverford Services holds 77,366 shares. Nadler Fincl Gp Inc invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Field & Main Natl Bank owns 16,861 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. 84,336 are owned by Bath Savings Tru. Fruth Invest stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inverness Counsel Ltd New York holds 1.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 209,560 shares. Stack invested in 3.12% or 234,640 shares. Country Trust Bancshares holds 1.89% or 382,550 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (Prn) by 7.25 million shares to 17.75M shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.21M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Accuvest Global has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Fincl reported 1.13M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.28M shares. South Texas Money Limited invested in 321,886 shares or 3.7% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Icon Advisers Inc reported 21,999 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 8.92M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 4.81% or 45,483 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 1.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advsrs Asset Management holds 86,300 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Orrstown Finance Ser Incorporated stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,202 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 1.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marsico Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 175,326 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.68 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.