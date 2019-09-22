Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $12.04 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Citizens & Northern Increased Its Stake by $1.33 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 434.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 110,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 135,844 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90M, up from 25,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79M shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 152.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 9,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 6,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,305 shares to 21,580 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 32,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,488 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,825 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,745 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Llc reported 10,764 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation holds 100% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13.00 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Co owns 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,772 shares. Amarillo Bancshares reported 5,255 shares. Moneta Gp Incorporated Invest Advsrs Llc owns 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,342 shares. Marathon Asset Llp invested in 3.66% or 2.05 million shares. Churchill Mngmt holds 20,053 shares. Lazard Asset Llc reported 1.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mendel Money Mgmt reported 4,240 shares. Ami Investment has 20,297 shares. Ally Financial holds 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,968 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Consumer-Focused Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 8.21M shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Management Inc reported 1.09% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.4% or 12,936 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 204,744 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 79,297 shares. Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 20,165 were reported by West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 120,489 shares. Martin Tn has 12,943 shares. Corda Investment Management Lc owns 369,256 shares for 4.39% of their portfolio. Horan Management reported 72,661 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 656,055 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. 2,451 were reported by Insight 2811. Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 32,071 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp stated it has 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).