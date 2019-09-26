Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Shorts Lowered By 0.35%

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) had a decrease of 0.35% in short interest. MCRI’s SI was 228,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.35% from 229,200 shares previously. With 48,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s short sellers to cover MCRI’s short positions. The SI to Monarch Casino & Resort Inc’s float is 1.92%. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 11,870 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 285.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 51,139 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 69,082 shares with $9.65 million value, up from 17,943 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $236.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.39M shares traded or 32.95% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 19.14% above currents $131.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) stake by 7.38 million shares to 2.95M valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hercules Capital Inc (Prn) stake by 2.20M shares and now owns 3.45 million shares. Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc reported 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.65M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co owns 48,724 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 70,295 are owned by Washington Trust National Bank & Trust. Van Strum Towne holds 47,497 shares or 4.72% of its portfolio. 2.29 million are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Confluence Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc accumulated 15,236 shares. One Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 25,386 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP owns 2,175 shares. Leisure Cap invested in 1.35% or 10,970 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1,254 shares. Moreover, Addenda Cap has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westchester Incorporated has invested 4.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Novare Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company has market cap of $766.79 million. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. It has a 22.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.54 million shares or 1.35% less from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 21,494 shares. 1,634 were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Northern Tru holds 202,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lafitte Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 979,555 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 131,529 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 917 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Renaissance Tech Ltd has 0.01% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 2,980 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 18,065 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 23,542 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 18,414 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 24,030 shares.