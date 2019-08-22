Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Upped American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $515,788; Share Value Rose; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Position in Jack In The Box (JACK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 89,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 324,744 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, up from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 80,119 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 189.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 283,199 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 325,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,742 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Jack in the Box Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel: Amid Low Expectations, Jack In The Box Is Now A Buy – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Square’s Latest Canadian Move Should Boost Square Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OTC:SVSN Moves to OTCMarkets Current Pink Tier — Two Distinguished Hemp Industry Veterans Join StereoVision’s Board of Directors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

