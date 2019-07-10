Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $24.72 Million; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake by $1.64 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 211,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 284,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.45. About 8.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,895 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, up from 215,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 5,927 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 81,050 shares to 6,050 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,100 shares to 46,100 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

