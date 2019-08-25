Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.93 Million; Shares Rose; As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,698 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs just made its first crypto hire to explore a potential bitcoin trading desk; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS; 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.3% In Apr 14 Wk; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 151,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 141,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 566,095 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,811 shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited reported 150,000 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 6.32M shares. Prudential Inc holds 100,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 5,000 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.09% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Los Angeles & Equity Rech reported 15,157 shares stake. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Oppenheimer & has 6,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,575 shares. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Com has 280,778 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 1.45M shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 14,797 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Montag A And Associate accumulated 21,301 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 863,270 are owned by State Street.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

