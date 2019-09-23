Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $6.02 Million; Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised By $75.41 Million Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 1519.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 992,212 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 1.06M shares with $81.25M value, up from 65,283 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 922,323 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 369.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 16,400 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 20,841 shares with $7.66 million value, up from 4,441 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $116.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $265.92. About 12.99M shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 664 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 3,795 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Friess Assoc Limited Liability owns 58,022 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.4% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 75 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.07% or 646 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) stated it has 7,698 shares. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 2,032 shares. Gruss & Co Incorporated accumulated 2,500 shares. 6,243 are held by Fulton Bancorp Na. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 0.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15,746 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 986 shares. Winslow Capital Lc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.14M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0.3% stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $409.45’s average target is 53.97% above currents $265.92 stock price. Netflix had 17 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Hercules Capital Inc (Prn) stake by 2.20M shares to 3.45 million valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) stake by 2.60M shares and now owns 25.01 million shares. Mastercard Inc (Call) (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

