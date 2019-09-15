Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Raised Holding in Nike (NKE); Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Ci Investments Boosted Its Holding by $1.41 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1092.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 144,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 158,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, up from 13,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 656,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.15 million, up from 629,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AerCap Sells Second Aircraft Portfolio to NCB Capital – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% stake. Fincl Counselors accumulated 10,750 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 10,063 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 155,377 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 7,345 shares stake. First Personal Financial Serv holds 555 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 23,347 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 7,846 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 2.37M shares. Sei Invs invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Asset Mgmt holds 3,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Korea invested in 0.01% or 30,900 shares. Old Savings Bank In invested in 0.02% or 7,099 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 172,270 shares to 159,892 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 118,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Corp holds 1.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5.55 million shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc holds 21,449 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 10,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, King Luther Cap Management Corp has 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 932,324 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd has 22,523 shares. Scotia reported 119,709 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Advsr Ltd Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital Invsts holds 0.99% or 37.24M shares in its portfolio. Wade G W & has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,055 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual has 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Payden Rygel stated it has 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lululemon Thrives as Other Apparel Retailers Die – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 83,985 shares to 9,015 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).