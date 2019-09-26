Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Value Declined; Quidel (QDEL) Share Price Declined While Oracle Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.86. About 26,333 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 8,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 6,625 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 14,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 2.69 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.12M for 21.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,790 shares to 10,490 shares, valued at $19.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.35M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 26.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33M and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 392,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.