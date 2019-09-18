Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Stake in Metlife (MET) by $4.12 Million; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holding Has Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 12,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.85 million, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 301,173 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 83,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 9,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 5.90M shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,676 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 210,619 shares. Quantitative Invest Llc invested in 0.04% or 27,680 shares. 67,100 are held by Paradigm Mgmt Inc New York. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 26,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 800 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 48,957 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability invested in 2,587 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 222,579 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc reported 155,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 4,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 100 shares. 1.23 million are owned by Ameriprise Financial.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,695 shares to 101,136 shares, valued at $21.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,441 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 52,800 shares to 55,268 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 98,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,832 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).