Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Hood River Capital Management Increases Position in Sage Therapeuti (SAGE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 57,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $179.12. About 1.45 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeuti (SAGE) by 147.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 208,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 350,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73 million, up from 141,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeuti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $162.2. About 101,555 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares to 17,943 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. On Monday, February 25 LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 422,056 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 89.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

