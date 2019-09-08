Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.93 Million; Community Bank Has Lowered Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $452,250; Stock Rose

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,698 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, DEUTSCHE BANK TO SEEK SUNEDISON SUIT DISMISSAL; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ GSIE Gains Daily Inflow of $88.5M; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.23 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,010 shares to 95,971 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,250 shares to 34,050 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,943 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.