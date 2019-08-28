Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered By $1.93 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Tt International Decreased Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding By $1.61 Million

Tt International decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 13.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International sold 13,498 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Tt International holds 89,751 shares with $10.71 million value, down from 103,249 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $36.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.82. About 859,093 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 73.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,102 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 3,698 shares with $710,000 value, down from 13,800 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.63. About 645,374 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Real Industry; 06/03/2018 – After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Trader Hires Former Rivals to Build a Crypto Empire; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $137’s average target is -2.71% below currents $140.82 stock price. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Guggenheim. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of DG in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8. Oppenheimer maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Thursday, June 13. Oppenheimer has “Top Pick” rating and $15000 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,664 shares. Putnam Investments Llc stated it has 2,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 4,712 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 138 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Llc. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% or 73,567 shares in its portfolio. Security Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 500 shares. Fragasso Gp Incorporated holds 0.41% or 16,199 shares. 1.01M were reported by Atlanta Cap Management L L C. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 37,732 shares. Ci Investments invested 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Barometer Management Incorporated stated it has 116,130 shares. 164,550 are held by Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 8,527 shares. American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 50,500 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 39,518 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 1,085 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bank reported 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tortoise Ltd Liability Com holds 13 shares. Swedbank invested in 0.54% or 591,700 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 80,551 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 4,364 shares. Hillhouse Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 53,300 shares. Oppenheimer & Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,513 shares. Moreover, Intll Value Advisers Ltd Liability has 5.52% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 752,322 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 0.05% or 3,520 shares in its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 40,343 shares to 46,343 valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 39.42M shares. Nuvasive Inc (Prn) was raised too.