Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Magal Security Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (MAGS) Sellers Increased By 6.45% Their Shorts

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 609.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 29,250 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 34,050 shares with $3.45M value, up from 4,800 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $361.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.02% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.19. About 7.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B

Magal Security Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MAGS) had an increase of 6.45% in short interest. MAGS’s SI was 19,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.45% from 18,600 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Magal Security Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s short sellers to cover MAGS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.0388 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1588. About 5,315 shares traded. Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) has declined 9.94% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MAGS News: 12/04/2018 – Magal Announces Appointment Of Dror Sharon As CEO; 12/04/2018 – MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD – SHARON HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO REPLACING SAAR KOURSH; 12/04/2018 – MAGAL NAMES DROR SHARON AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – MAGAL BUYS CONTROL OF ESC BAZ; 16/05/2018 – Magal Security 1Q Rev $17.3M; 22/03/2018 Magal Announces Orders for More Than 20 Sites for its Fiber Optic Based Sensor Solution; 28/03/2018 – Magal Security Systems Announces Filing Of 2017 Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – Magal Security Systems 4Q EPS 1c; 28/03/2018 – Magal Security Systems 4Q Rev $23M; 12/04/2018 – MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD – YANIV SHACHAR, E.V.P. AND GENERAL MANAGER OF MAGAL ISRAEL, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO IN INTERIM PERIOD

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, makes, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $95.19 million. It operates through three divisions: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. It has a 297.06 P/E ratio. The firm offers perimeter security products that enable clients to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 11.91% above currents $113.19 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 3,000 shares to 488 valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kraft Heinz Co stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 7,554 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.