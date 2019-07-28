Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Kla (KLAC) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Its Position by $773,500 as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 1.07 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Natl Bank And Trust Communication accumulated 1.54% or 106,827 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested in 0.04% or 1,124 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 2.12% or 11,609 shares in its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schroder Inv Gru invested in 1.44% or 16.53M shares. Rdl Inc holds 44,968 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 36,583 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 0.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 86,070 shares. Boston Prns reported 64,400 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 641,556 shares. Orca Lc stated it has 1.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northeast Consultants Incorporated accumulated 5,145 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Washington reported 76,091 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co owns 32,336 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $249,284 activity.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Intel Analyst Plays Down Beat-and-Raise Quarter Amid Caution Over Second-Half Fundamentals – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel remains weak after trade deal – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delta, Potbelly, Intel, Samsung and Advanced Micro highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 100,000 shares to 13,257 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,243 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied XLK Analyst Target Price: $77 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman turns bullish on semi equipment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 0.37% or 12,553 shares. Spectrum Management holds 0.01% or 336 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 7,986 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Invesco invested in 0.11% or 2.66M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has 0.27% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Washington Communication owns 36,409 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested in 4.86% or 54,250 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru Inc (Ca) holds 135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 461,610 shares. Regis Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,322 shares. Hikari Power has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 314,313 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity.