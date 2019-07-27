Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lifted Intel (INTC) Stake by $2.14 Million as Stock Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lifted Its Position by $636,000

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,500 shares. Cap Glob has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argi Investment Lc holds 0.06% or 20,156 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 1.19% or 93,580 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs invested in 164,953 shares. 17,459 were accumulated by Tower Lc (Trc). Daiwa Securities holds 0.03% or 67,208 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Fincl Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,749 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 83,766 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 1.92% or 80,096 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 49,331 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications, a Missouri-based fund reported 35,124 shares. National Bank & Trust owns 72,488 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Patience Warranted – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $10.73 million worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 3.07 million shares. Sprucegrove Management Limited owns 483,340 shares. Country Club Tru Co Na holds 2.22% or 351,264 shares. 53,737 are held by Compton Management Inc Ri. Lincoln Cap Ltd reported 5,845 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Company reported 2.6% stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 50,591 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. First Commercial Bank holds 1.7% or 205,185 shares in its portfolio. 53,832 were accumulated by Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Curbstone Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hennessy Advisors holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 96,700 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% or 10,169 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp has 16,827 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 54,100 shares to 3,512 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 169,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,503 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).