Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Increased Its Position in Nike (NKE) by $12.03 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.53 Million as Stock Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1092.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 144,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 158,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, up from 13,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 2.88 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1377.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $290.03. About 4.09 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clearbridge Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 137,203 shares. Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca invested in 5.75% or 842,136 shares. Sol Com holds 18,435 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 0.68% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp has 16,995 shares. Cookson Peirce has 10,576 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central National Bank & Trust And holds 0.12% or 6,362 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corp stated it has 932,324 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. New England Rech And Mgmt Inc owns 0.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 15,035 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.35 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested 1.68% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 7,200 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,333 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.14% or 3,075 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,938 shares. Moreover, Cim Mangement has 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wright Investors Serv reported 3,278 shares stake. 1,073 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Convergence Inv Prtn accumulated 0.07% or 807 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 5,889 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 748 are held by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 1.12M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.65% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiger Limited Co owns 2.15 million shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 5,799 shares. Diversified Tru has 12,571 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Llc reported 101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

