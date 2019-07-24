Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Decreased Its Metlife (MET) Position by $3.53 Million as Stock Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Vantage Investment Partners Has Raised Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 83,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 2.87M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91 million, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 14.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk invested in 849,819 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 517 are held by Peoples Financial Services. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp holds 0.57% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 10,620 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Burns J W Ny has invested 0.25% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Amer Century Incorporated has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0.45% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il has invested 1.59% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oakbrook Invests reported 32,650 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 2.69M shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 39.42M shares, valued at $40.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,982 shares to 174,245 shares, valued at $27.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,748 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Inc Tn owns 27,409 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. 20,199 are held by St Johns Investment Mgmt Com Lc. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 1.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 559,376 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 3,862 shares. Sq reported 672,007 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Com has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Headinvest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.72% or 13,513 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 2.31M shares. Nikko Asset Americas, New York-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Architects Inc stated it has 4.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kwmg Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc holds 136,726 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,867 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 141,094 shares. Horan Cap Limited Liability Company has 28,064 shares.