Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Primo Water (PRMW) Shareholder White Pine Capital Raised Position by $706,500

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 186,010 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 138,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 166,432 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 211,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 284,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. BRENNER RICHARD A bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $61,150 were bought by Cates Susan E..

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

